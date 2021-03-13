FORT WORTH, Texas — The UCF Knights rallied from a big early deficit but could not hold off the Memphis Tigers in a 70-62 loss at the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Friday night.

The defeat knocked the sixth-seeded Knights (11-12 overall, 8-10 in the AAC) out of the tournament and ended a win streak that extended back to February 14.

Darius Perry hit a trio of 3-pointers in a 1-minute, 41-second span to give UCF a 52-51 advantage with 7:52 to play. That was the Knights’ first lead in the game.

However, third-seeded Memphis then scored the next six points, and UCF did not score for the next five minutes. The combination put the Tigers (16-7 overall, 11-4 AAC) ahead for good for the victory.

The loss was UCF's third this season to Memphis, which won regular-season matchups on February 1 and February 3.

Perry led UCF with 15 points, and D.J. Jeffries had 17 points for Memphis.