DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Businesses in Daytona Beach are hoping to bring in some big bucks during a time they say is usually one of the busiest for them, the month of March.

From Spring Break to motorcycles roaring in for Bike Week businesses are hoping to cash in.

“Busiest month out the entire year, so its very important to us,” said Shannon Scialdone, a saleswoman at Michael's on the beach.

She said March is critical to them.

“Usually we host 500,000 people in the month of March in Daytona Beach this year we are not sure with the pandemic,” she said. “It is the 80th anniversary of Bike Week so hoping for a good turnout, not sure how spring break is going to play out.”

She’s hoping they see strong numbers, especially after their business has been down roughly 40 percent overall since the pandemic started.

“We are just praying and staying positive, that this is going to be best season yet,” she said.

Bike Week starts March 5.