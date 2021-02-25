ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. DeSantis said the COVID-19 vaccines will be available to more people in March.

The governor made the comments to reporters in Jacksonville Thursday.

“So it’s going to happen, I would say, without question, barring any problems with the vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March, for sure,” DeSantis said, adding that Florida needed the metrics that justifies lowering the age for vaccines.

Right now the state prioritizes those 65 years of age and older, and health care workers.

DeSantis made the statements while announcing new vaccination sites for underserved areas around the state:

Broward College – North Campus

1000 Coconut Creek Blvd

Edward Waters College

1658 Kings Road

Florida A & M University – Al Lawson Gym and Multipurpose Center

1800 Wahnish Way

Oak Grove Park - Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center

690 NE 159 th Street

Overtown – Parking Lot

1551 NW 1 st Ave

Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center

2380 Smith Street

Kissimmee, FL 34744

The new vaccination sites opened Thursday, and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. Each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open 7 days a week.

People who want an appointment should schedule it through the state's vaccination website, www.myvaccine.fl.gov.