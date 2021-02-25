ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. DeSantis said the COVID-19 vaccines will be available to more people in March.
The governor made the comments to reporters in Jacksonville Thursday.
“So it’s going to happen, I would say, without question, barring any problems with the vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March, for sure,” DeSantis said, adding that Florida needed the metrics that justifies lowering the age for vaccines.
Right now the state prioritizes those 65 years of age and older, and health care workers.
DeSantis made the statements while announcing new vaccination sites for underserved areas around the state:
- Broward College – North Campus
1000 Coconut Creek Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
- Edward Waters College
1658 Kings Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
- Florida A & M University – Al Lawson Gym and Multipurpose Center
1800 Wahnish Way
Tallahassee, FL 32310
- Oak Grove Park - Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center
690 NE 159th Street
Miami, FL 33162
- Overtown – Parking Lot
1551 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
- Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center
2380 Smith Street
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The new vaccination sites opened Thursday, and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. Each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open 7 days a week.
People who want an appointment should schedule it through the state's vaccination website, www.myvaccine.fl.gov.