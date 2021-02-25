ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers are working to get a better understanding of how effective COVID-19 vaccines are in children, and to aid in finding out, there is a Pfizer vaccine trial going for ages 12 and up at CNS Healthcare in Orlando.

“I wanted to get the vaccine, its like a step of going back to normal,” said 13 year old Aleena Reddy who is taking part in the trail.

She got the first shot last week, and many taking part in the trial. During the process she had to have her blood drawn, got a COVID-19 test, and then the shot.

“It did not hurt that much it was not that stressful,”said Reddy.

Reddy said she has an app where she has to answer questions about how she feels after getting the shot to document the process.

“The cumulative child cases in Florida is 144,500 and percent of cases is Florida is 8%,” said Dr. Michael Muszynski, a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

While Muszynski said the percentage of children contracting COVID-19 compared to adults is a lot lower, he says children can still transmit the virus, and says it’s important to see the impacts a vaccine has on them.

“We need to know if this vaccine works in children, and children need to be vaccinated as well as adults,” he said.

Reddy said she will be getting her second dose on March 9, and hopes her participation makes a difference.

“Its good feeling to know you may have helped someone get the vaccine in the future,” said Reddy.

This Pfizer trial is now closed to new participants.​