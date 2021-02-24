ORLANDO, Fla. — Walmart will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a drive thru-clinic at the Walmart located at 3101 W Princeton Street starting Thursday, February 25, the retailer announced Wednesday.

The vaccinations, part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will continue while vaccine supplies last, Walmart indicated. There is no cost for the vaccinations.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. At this time, vaccines will be available to those who meet the following criteria: Persons 65 years of age and older, health-care personnel with direct patient contact, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The events are expected to take place over the next several weeks as vaccine allocation allows.

Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities. Factors included demographic information, local health needs, staffing, and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart is partnering with the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile.

More information is available on Walmart’s COVID website.