EA Sports will roll out a college football video game again, the company announced Tuesday on its Twitter and Facebook sites.

No details were provided about when the game would be released.

EA Sports has an Orlando-based production studio. It is unclear whether EA College Football will bring additional jobs to Central Florida.

EA College Football will be the first game connected to the sport since NCAA Football 2014. EA Sports took NCAA Football out of production after it was sued by some college athletes who accused the company of using their names and likenesses without authorization.

A licensing agreement between EA and the NCAA expired in 2013, and the parties agreed to mutually part ways.