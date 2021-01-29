KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of a Liberty High School student who was body-slammed this week by an Osceola County Sheriff Office deputy plan to conduct a rally and news conference on Saturday in Kissimmee.

What You Need To Know Video shows school resource officer body-slamming a student at Liberty High School



Ben Crump to hold rally, news conference with family at Osceola County Sheriff's Office



RELATED: FDLE Investigating Osceola County Deputy Seen Body Slamming Student in Video

Crump’s announcement in a news release came after he wrote Thursday on Twitter that he and Orlando attorney Natalie Jackson would represent the girl.

Deputy Ethan Fournier, a school resource officer, “violently body-slammed” the Black teenager who “was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer,” the news release said.

The rally and news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, it said.

A video that circulated online shows a deputy body-slamming a student onto a concrete sidewalk and producing a thud. The deputy then pulls the student’s hands behind her back and places her in handcuffs.

According to the Sheriffs Office, the #SRO that took this student down is on paid administrative leave. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says that since the video only shows a piece of what happened… He won’t express his opinion. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #FDLE #LibertyHighSchool pic.twitter.com/dfbKLODz3t — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) January 27, 2021

At a news conference Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the deputy had been trying to stop the student from fighting another student and that the student refused to comply with the deputy's commands.

Neither the student nor the deputy had any serious injuries, Lopez said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Fournier has been put on paid leave.

In previous cases, Crump represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin, among others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.