ORLANDO, Fla. — A new face mask developed overseas could have huge implications for people in the United States.

Sonovia Tech says this mask is not only 99.9% effective in preventing the spread in COVID-19, it also offers the mask wearer protection against the virus.

For months, you’ve heard that wearing a mask means you’re protecting those around you, but Sonovia Tech says their new mask means when you wear it, you’re also protecting yourself.

“There is an active protection," said CTO Liat Goldhammer Steinberg. "The fabric actually is capable of killing bacteria at a very high frequency, and also neutralizing viruses at a very high level.”

Goldhammer Steinberg explained how it works.

The fabric of the mask is coated with zinc oxide nanoparticles, which help break apart the molecules found in SARS-COV2, which causes COVID-19.

She says the mask is not only trapping your own particles, it’s killing outside bacteria, and neutralizing outside viruses.

Winter Park nurse anesthetist and health advocacy YouTuber Sandy Grant was immediately impressed.

“In the testing, they cut down on the microbial load including SARS-COV2, so COVID-19, by 99% in under 30 minutes," said Grant. "And I haven’t seen another high-tech mask that works that quickly.”

She says what also struck her is the lightweight, breathable feeling of it.

She thinks all of the pros added together could sway even those who are most stubbornly against wearing masks.

“I think it would help with the buy-in to wear masks if people felt that they had some protection for themselves for wearing it," said Grant.

Grant hopes what spreads quicker than the virus is the idea that this fabric could be applied to many other facets of life, to ratchet up safety.

“I think the goal is really to look at not only masks, but the upholstery in cars, the upholstery in Ubers, think of public transportation," said Grant.

According to Sonovia’s website, these masks have an effective rating higher than 98% at filtering 5-micron particles, which follows World Health Organization guidelines.​