A Monday morning launch is on scheduled from the Space Coast.

What You Need To Know Launch window: Monday January, 18 from 8:40 a.m. – 8:51 a.m.

Monday January, 18 from 8:40 a.m. – 8:51 a.m.

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

60 Starlink satellites

Weather: 70% favorable for launch

70% favorable for launch

Schedule of upcoming rocket launches

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch window is from 8:40 a.m. to 8:51 a.m. and the 45th Weather Squadron puts the chance of favorable weather at 70%.

Another 60 Starlink satellites are on board the rocket. They will add to a growing constellation of more than 700 small satellites designed to provide internet access to people all around the world.

This will be the 17th launch for the Starlink program so far.

You can watch it live on Spectrum News.