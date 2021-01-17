TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Capitol early Sunday showed no sign of protest activity and little evidence of security as law enforcement agencies braced for possible violence at statehouses throughout the United States.

The FBI has warned of armed protests at state capitols from right-wing extremists beginning Sunday, after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed and trashed the U.S. Capitol less than two weeks ago.

News reports declared that state capitols nationwide locked down Saturday, with National Guard troops deployed, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Wednesday inauguration.

Yet Florida’s Capitol showed no sign of a lockdown into early Sunday. As night fell Saturday, a Spectrum reporter walked the quiet Capitol grounds and encountered not even a questioner.

In an effort to “maintain peace,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard on Friday night. That followed a request from Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey that troops be deployed around the state Capitol this weekend, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Leon County Sheriff’s deputies late Sunday morning blocked roads behind the Leon County courthouse, across the street from the Capitol. Previous protests used the front of the courthouse as a staging point for demonstrations.

But the Capitol area at midmorning Sunday showed no sign of the National Guard.

