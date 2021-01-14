ORLANDO, Fla. — Many small business continue to struggle during the pandemic. Main Street America is teaming up with Brother International to help those business stay alive.

What You Need To Know Main Street America partnered with Brother International to off small business grants



The up to $10,000 grants have to go to a Main Street business, like those in Orlando's Milk District



More: Information about the small business grants

“We know so many businesses the bottom lines have been impacted in a significant way and hanging on,” said President and CEO of Main Street America Patrice Frey.

They are offering grants for business up to $10,000. Businesses can apply starting next week.

They must be a Main Street business like the Milk district in Orlando. Bad As's Sandwich PRIMROSE plans to apply. Co-owner John Collazo said its been difficult during pandemic.

“It's been a roller coaster, we lost 80% of business in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Collazo.

He said they are now down about 30-40%

“It's been up and down up, an uphill battle,” he said.

They first started the business in 2014 as a food truck.

“It means everything to me we started with necessity, we started with a food truck ... in front of thrift shop, we were blessed to open here,” Collazo said.

Bad As's Sandwich currently employs 14 people.

“We are super close, we are family,” Collazo said.

They plan to apply for the grant. Collazo says if they received one it would go goes toward payroll.

“Helps keep our staff to 40 hours a week so they can feed their families,” he said.

Collazo said he is thankful for the community support during these difficult times and they will continue to keep pushing on.