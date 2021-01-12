NATIONWIDE – The jackpots for Mega Millions and Power have reached a combined total of more than $1 billion.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has soared to $625 million, while the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball has climbed to an estimated $550 million.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions prize is the fourth largest in the game’s history, according to lottery officials. The winner would walk away with about $458.8 million if they chose the cash option. The prize has been steadily growing since September 15, when someone won in Wisconsin.

Although both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have passed the half-billion-dollar mark, they are still not close to the largest jackpot in U.S. history. That prize, a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot, was won in 2016. Winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions and Powerball can be played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.