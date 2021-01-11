ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport for departures in the country over the 21-day holiday season, according to TSA.

What You Need To Know OIA was the busiest airport in the country for departures this holiday season



The airport was still down about 42% from the 21-day holiday travel season last year



Departures topped estimates by more than 100,000 at OIA for the holidays

Economic forecasters say, where there’s an increase in travelers, there’s an increase in tourism dollars, and this could be a sign that things are looking up in 2021.

We to a couple of different businesses along International Drive who told us this holiday season brought much more business than they were expecting during the pandemic.

In a similar way, the travel numbers through OIA were much higher than airport officials were anticipating.

That said, the numbers were still down 42% from 2019’s holiday season, pre-pandemic.

But, MCO shot past its departure passenger number predictions for this year by more than 100,000.

We spoke with an economic expert about the numbers – who says this is a good sign, and not just for the airport.

“It presents, or indicates a much more rapid recovery than I think was expected when we were at the worst of this pandemic, and there was virtually no passenger traffic at the airport,” said Sean Snaith, Director of UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting.

Both Sean Snaith and the CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority believe the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines have a lot to do with the stronger than expected travel numbers.

Snaith says these travel numbers show that we’re on track to recover from the economic losses of the pandemic more quickly than expected.​