SANFORD, Fla. – New details have emerged in the investigation of a Sanford firefighter and paramedic seen in a picture among a mob that breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Officials with the Sanford Fire Department have confirmed they’re now also investigating cell phone videos which firefighter Andrew Williams appears to have shot. The video gives a first-person perspective of what it was like inside that mob as they marched up the Capitol stairs and inside the building.

In an email, fire officials said, “We were given the videos and they are part of the investigation.”

On Thursday officials said Williams was placed on paid administrative leave while they investigate this situation.

“The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams,” Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said in a statement. “At this time, we are following the investigative process. The administrative investigation will look into all aspects of the nature of the photograph and will address any City policy and/or law violations that could possibly arise throughout the investigation. Firefighter/Paramedic Williams has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.”

A picture posted on social media also appeared to show Williams pointing to a sign for the Speaker of the House.