A Sanford, Florida firefighter seen among the crowds of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has been placed on administrative leave by the fire department, according to a spokesperson.

A picture of Andy Williams posted on social media shows him pointing to a sign for the Speaker of the House as others make their way through the hall.

Williams has been with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016, according to Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of the department's investigation.

Crowds of Trump supporters breached Congress on Wednesday, attempting to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win. Authorities of multiple agencies in Washington, D.C. made dozens of arrests, but it is unknown at this point whether Williams was among them.