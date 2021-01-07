CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said four Floridians were arrested, when only three Floridians face charges. The fourth person previously mentioned, Bradley Ruskelas is from Inverness, Illinois, not Inverness, Florida. The article has been updated to fix the error.

Three Floridians — including one from Central Florida and one from the Tampa Bay area — were among 14 people arrested on various charges by U.S. Capitol Police during Wednesday's dark and deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol, the agency says.

Michael Curzio of Summerfield in Marion County and Matthew Council of Riverview in Hillsborough were arrested, the agency said Thursday. The third Floridian was identified as John Anderson of St. Augustine.

All face charges of unlawful entry.

Among the remaining 11 arrests, two are being charged with assault of a police officer and two with carrying a pistol without a license, according to Capitol Police.

The announcement of the arrests comes a day after thousands of Trump supporters descended on D.C. as a joint session of Congress was convening to certify the results of the November presidential election.

As tensions flared, protesters broke through Capitol Police barricades to access the Capitol Grounds outside the building. A violent mob then entered the Capitol Building, with rioters breaking windows to access the House Chamber floor. As lawmakers were evacuated, images from journalists inside and at the scene showed people with guns drawn, rioters occupying lawmakers's seats, and people ducking for safe cover.

In the first public comment after the D.C. riot, Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday morning that the siege was "criminal riotous behavior."