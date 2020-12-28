ORLANDO, Fla. — The maker of a Hampton Bay ceiling fan sold exclusively at Home Depot is being recalled because the blades can detach from the fan while it's in use.

What You Need To Know Hampton Bay 54 inch Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fan



Blades can detach while the fan is on, causing injury and/or property damage





Customers should inspect the fan and contact the company for a replacement



King of Fans, a distributor based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is recalling 190,000 units of the Hampton Bay Mara 54 inch Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fan, sold at Home Depot stores in the U.S. and in Canada from April 2020 through October 2020 for $150.

The fans, which were made in China, came in black, polished nickel, white matte, and black matte.

The company says it's received 47 reports of blades detaching from the fans. In two of the reports, a fan blade hit a person, and in another four reports the detached blade caused property damage.

Customers who bought and installed the fan need to stop using it immediately. They should inspect the fan using instructions available on the King of Fans website.

Customers who see blade movement, or uneven gaps between the blades and fan bodies, or movement of the clip during inspection, should contact King of Fans for a free replacement fan.

Customers can also call King of Fans at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, if they have any questions.

Read more about the recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.