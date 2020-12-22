ORLANDO, Fla. — We invite you to see "Lucy and the Duckling,” a 10-part series. We recommend turning on the volume.

The Key Players: Lucy the goose, Mother Muscovy, city park worker Will Lett, two of Orlando’s Finest, and a frantic tiny duckling.

The Setting: A downtown Orlando pond on Tuesday morning.

Part 1: The Legend of Lucy

Lucy is a 4-year-old greylag goose and the protector of fowl babies at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park. Taken from the park as a gosling, she would return to rule, according to one passerby. She quietly spots a problem.

Part 2: Confirmation

Lucy confirms that a tiny Muscovy duckling had left its mom and siblings and had made its way into a pond, with no way out. As “Up on the Housetop” plays in the background, Lucy paces and makes a sound that goes “click, click, click.” She secures the perimeter and devises a plan.

Part 3: Help is Here

Lucy calls on special assistant Will Lett, a city park employee, who instantly reveals a solution: A dead palm frond would serve as a ladder on which the duckling surely would climb to safety. Lucy nods her endorsement.

Part 4: The Police!

Within five minutes of the start of the crisis, Lucy summons two officers to the scene.

Part 5: An Act of Bravery

His palm frond having fallen to considerable depths, Will Lett makes a desperate attempt to please Lucy and rescue the duckling.

Part 6: Desperation

Lucy passionately appeals to authorities: “A duckling’s in the pond! A duckling’s in the pond!”

Part 7: The Truth About Lucy

“A hard exterior, but she’s really got a soft heart.” Meanwhile, we marvel at our own quickness, as we took only this long to connect the name Lucy to “Goosey.” We get it now.

Part 8: Net Loss

Will Lett, the heroic park employee, makes a third attempt, through a third device, to rescue the duckling, who has now been circling and tweeting for 15 minutes. Time runs critically short.

Part 9: Mother Knows Best

Having observed all possible solutions, Mother Muscovy jumps in to save her baby. We cut the video short because we fear that Lucy is behind us and that and that our behind looks like goose food.

Part 10: In The Hero's Wake

Reunited with her baby, and with much fanfare, the mother duck gets her other kids to join them. With their protector at their side, Mother Muscovy guides them — to chants of “Lucy!” — to a shallow bank and safety on the other side of the pond.

Happy holidays to them — and to you!

The End