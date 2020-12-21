ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games are coming to Walt Disney World.

What You Need To Know 2021 DOD Warrior Games to be held at ESPN Wide World of Sports



The first time the event will be held at the venue



Disney donated the facility for use during the games



The sporting event includes competitions for wounded, ill and injured military service members

The sporting event, an adaptive-sports competition for wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members, will be held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in September.

The event will include sporting events such as cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and more.

According to a news release, Disney donated the 220-acre facility for use during the event. This is will be the first time the games will take place at the Wide World of Sports Complex.

The 2021 Warrior Games will be hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command.

The event will be open to the public.

The specific dates for the event have not yet been announced.

The coronavirus pandemic sidelined the 2020 Warrior Games, which were set to take place in San Antonio in September before the event was canceled. Tampa was the site of the 2019 Warrior Games.