After 74 years of business, Stewart Jewelry on the corner of Edgewater and South Street is closing, for good. Owner Phyllis Truell is selling the story in January and plans to retire once the store closes for good in April.

Over the decades, many customers looking for some extra sparkle have taken a shine to Stewart Jewelry.

Anthony Rivera made his first purchase two years back.

“For an anniversary," Rivera said. "I bought something for my wife, and it was beautiful. It was a great experience here.…Everybody’s so nice."

That kindness laid a foundation for a strong community of customers.

“We’re more of a small-town, family-owned kind of shop, and everybody’s friends," Truell said. "I’ve known the people coming in here since I was small. Now, their children, and their grandchildren.”

In more ways than one, Truell calls this shop a second home.

“I was raised in this thing," she said. “I took it over actually in [19]77 when I came to work with my mom, and my father passed away. And then I became the owner approximately since 2006.”

This year, her business continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although some people say diamonds are forever, Truell said it came time to end the era of Stewart jewelry.

With the news of closing, loyal customers like Rivera came back.

“It’s sad, it’s definitely sad." Rivera said. "But it’s also nice to be able to provide some business to this place as it closes down.”

As Truell looks ahead toward retirement, she said she’ll always look back on the years of memories that started with the store’s display cases and lasted all this time.​

The store will be closed on Christmas, and when it reopens afterward, it will stay open until inventory is gone, or until April.​