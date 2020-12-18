BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — OMNI Healthcare plans to vaccinate health care workers in Brevard County and individuals who are over the age of 65 — 50 if they have a chronic illness.

Speech therapist Shelly O'Gara lives with family members who are high risk.

“I try not to touch anything in my house, just because I know I'm the one that's most likely to bring it home,” O'Gara says.

According to OMNI Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Craig Deligdish help is on the way.

“To get as many people who want the vaccine vaccinated in the next 3 months, assuming we have the doses necessary,” Deligdish said. “We are willing, ready and prepared.”

They will administer the vaccines by appointment — the same way they did COVID-19 testing — and with a drive through they are able to vaccinate about 800 patients a day.

Nurse Practitioner Teresa Imperiale-Westerfield is going to be on the receiving end this time.

“They say when it comes to needles it's better to give than receive, I don't want to infect my patients,” Imperiale- Westerfield said.

O'Gara had a scare not too long ago and quarantined herself, so she's hoping to get the vaccine soon.

“After they walked away, I would spray Lysol and open the door, bring my food in because I didn't know I was COVID positive,” O'Gara said.

Omni is expecting a shipment of as many as 2,000-3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday, December 23.

For those who meet the criteria and would like to request an appointment, call the OMNI Healthcare COVID-19 Center at 321-802- 5515. The Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.