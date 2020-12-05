A major ruling from a federal judge coming into the weekend is ordering the Trump Administration to accept new applicants for the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, as early as Monday.

It’s the first time they will be allowed to apply since 2017.

“I am excited about it. I am glad we are getting the opportunity to apply again,” said Efren Vasquez, who plans to apply.

Ivan Vasquez who has been a DACA recipient since 2014 and said he was excited to hear the news for others. Since becoming a recipient he said it helped him get a job and provided a number of other opportunities.

“I was able to get a driver’s license for the first time, I was able to purchase my first car brand new, start building credit, and was also be able to go back to school,” said Vasquez.

The federal judge who issued the ruling says new applications should be accepted as early as Monday.

The DACA program protects immigrants from deportation and gives them a work permit for two years.

Recipients can also apply for renewal.

“This is a big decision for Central Florida. We have thousands of DACA beneficiaries,” said Immigration Lawyer Rusten Hurd.

Hurd said this now opens the door for many more if they meet certain requirements.

“You have to have been in the United States since 2007, you cannot have a significant criminal history and must meet other requirements," Hurd said. "So they will need to verify that information and they approved and granted two-year protection and work authorization.”

Hurd said he had a number of clients that were unable to apply because of the Trump Administration’s move to end the program in 2017.

Hurd said it could take several months for a DACA applicant to get a decision. He also said this decision allows current recipients a travel permit to visit family members outside of the United States.