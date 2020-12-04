ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Schooner Freedom is the only schooner charter vessel between Charleston, S.C., and the Florida Keys, and it gives you a chance during the holidays to get a special view of St. Augustine's Night of Lights.
- The Schooner Freedom is a large sail boat in St. Augustine that offers unique sightseeing tours of the Bay, the historic buildings, and wildlife.
- During this time of year, though, tours will take you out at sunset to experience St. Augustine’s Night of Lights, the holiday decorations for which the city is known.
- The Night of Lights are all over St. Augustine and are known as some of the best light displays in the country.
- The lights run through the end of December so you have plenty of time to get out and see them.
- For more information on the Schooner Freedom tours, visit the website.