ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Schooner Freedom is the only schooner charter vessel between Charleston, S.C., and the Florida Keys, and it gives you a chance during the holidays to get a special view of St. Augustine's Night of Lights.

  1. The Schooner Freedom is a large sail boat in St. Augustine that offers unique sightseeing tours of the Bay, the historic buildings, and wildlife. 
  2. During this time of year, though, tours will take you out at sunset to experience St. Augustine’s Night of Lights, the holiday decorations for which the city is known. 
  3. The Night of Lights are all over St. Augustine and are known as some of the best light displays in the country. 
  4. The lights run through the end of December so you have plenty of time to get out and see them. 
  5. For more information on the Schooner Freedom tours, visit the website.