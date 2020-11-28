A family tragedy unfolded Saturday afternoon off Ormond Beach.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety, someone called 911 after witnessing a grandmother screaming for help from the shoreline. Her husband and grandchildren were struggling in the water.

Lifeguards pulled a 7-year-old boy from Ocala out of the water. Officials say he was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was rescued and treated for non-life-threatening injuries along with the children’s grandfather.

The grandmother, a 56-year-old Ocala woman, was also taken to the hospital for “non-life-threatening concerns.”

Volusia County Beach Safety said red flags were posted along the beaches and lifeguards rescued a total of 13 people from rough surf and rip currents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.