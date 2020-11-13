CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is going to try again today at 5:24 p.m. ET to launch an Atlas V rocket that will deliver a classified government satellite into orbit.

The launch time shifted slightly this afternoon from the previously announced time of 5:13 p.m. ET after a timing issue with some valves was resolved, ULA indicated on Twitter.

The launch weather office said there is a 90% chance of allowable conditions for launch.

This launch has been rescheduled multiple times: On Tuesday, the launch was delayed because of the approach of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Eta. Strong winds scratched an attempt last Monday, then a ground system valve problem interrupted the countdown November 4. It was then rescheduled for this past Sunday.

The payload aboard the Atlas V is the NROL-101, a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. No details are being released about it. It's United Launch Alliance's 29th mission for the government agency.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is targeting its second crewed launch for Sunday, November 15 from Kennedy Space Center. Crew-1 is the private space firm's first official crew rotation to the International Space Station, after a test launch called Demo-1 earlier this year delivered two NASA astronauts to the ISS in a dress rehearsal for Crew-1.

SpaceX also announced a cargo launch to the ISS in December. The first launch of an upgraded Dragon cargo capsule is targeted for no earlier than 12:50 p.m. ET December 2.