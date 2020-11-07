ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Robin Folsom says the Indian River Lagoon looked much different 30 years ago than it does today.

"Gorgeous," Folsom said Saturday. "It was one of the things that made me fall in love with Brevard County.

"Now, I would not get in that water for nothing, and I wouldn't eat anything in that water for nothing."

Folson was one of a group of concerned citizens who turned out Saturday to the Boaters Exchange in Rockledge for "Be Lagoon Loyal," an event during which Brevard County residents could learn about how they can take part in the lagoon's restoration.

Nicole Broquet from Marine Resources Council spoke to guests about what led to the demise of the lagoon.

“Definitely storm water pollution," she said. "The lagoon is getting five times the amount of freshwater inflows into the lagoon. We've lost a lot of our habitat."

It's everyday items and everyday habits that Broquet says are adding to the lagoon's decline — especially fertilizer use during the rainy reason, even though it's not allowed.

"The rainfall collects all the pollution from the streets, grass clippings, litter rushes into the lagoon and leads to excess nutrients which lead to muck that leads to algae blooms,” Broquet adds.

Folson explained how restoring the lagoon is vital for small businesses.

"This is affecting our economy in Brevard Bounty. People don't realize that. Captains are losing money because they can't fish, because there are no fish to catch."

Boaters Exchange donated proceeds of the event to go to restoration or improvement projects for the Indian River Lagoon system.