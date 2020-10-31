ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has opened up another haunted house to park visitors.

The Beetlejuice house that was initially planned for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights officially opened at Universal Studios Florida on Saturday.

Universal's app indicated that the virtual line was "at capacity" within minutes



Other houses open are Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy

Rumors had swirled days before the house debuted, but nothing official had come from Universal until the house appeared in the Universal Orlando mobile app. Within minutes, the house’s virtual line was “at capacity.”

The Beetlejuice house will be available on Sunday for those who may have missed their chance Saturday.

Universal canceled the 2020 edition of Halloween Horror Nights because of the ongoing pandemic. However, fans have been able to visit two other houses that were already completed — Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.

The houses have been offered as part of the modified Halloween offering at Universal, which include a scarecrow scavenger hunt, a themed Skeleton Bar, and trick-or-treating for children at Islands of Adventure.