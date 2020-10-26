SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County firefighter received a three-day suspension without pay for going out on his boat and visiting a friend's house while he was supposed to be under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, saying that he broke quarantine because he "was bored."

According to documentation from the Seminole County Fire Department, the firefighter, Joseph Piambino, told his bosses he broke quarantine because he "was bored."

Piambino was put on disaster leave with pay after calling in on June 20 to report he had tested positive for COVID-19.

After his diagnosis, Piambino was ordered to quarantine for 14 days, but on June 30 he posted videos to social media from his boat and a "gathering at a friend's private residence," a Seminole County Fire Department investigation stated.

"It is well documented, both through witness statements and the interview with Firefighter Piambino, that he did in fact leave his home on June 30th to go out on his boat and later attend a gathering at a friend's private residence," the investigative report confirmed. "Furthermore, by his own admission in his conversation with Assistant Chief (Sam) Thurmond on July 2nd, it is indeed fact that Firefighter Piambino understood that he should be in quarantine and isolated while on paid County leave."

"Firefighters must follow orders," the report continued. "The inability to do so can lead to disastrous consequences on the scene of an emergency or the erosion of public trust in non-emergent situations. "In this case, there is no legitimate reason or mitigating circumstances for the failure to follow the established directives."

When pressed by his superiors as to why he broke quarantine, Piambino said he was, "'going crazy' sitting on the couch," the report said.

Per Seminole County Pandemic Policy cited in the investigative report, Piambino could have faced termination for breaking quarantine.

Department records show that Piambino served his three-day unpaid suspension between September 18 through 27.