With COVID-19 vaccine trials underway, you're probably wondering, who would participate and why?

What You Need To Know Woman participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial



Terian Chertok has her first shot about a week ago



Chertok didn't have any side effects



Pfizer is hoping to get an EUA from the FDA is phase 3 goes as planned

Spectrum News spoke with a woman who gives us the inside scoop of what it's like to be part of this historic vaccine trial.

Terian Chertok is a mother, a wife and now a test subject. The 53-year-old says since she's healthy and doesn't take any medications and decided to join the trial.

“Want to give back for people who can’t do the trial for one reason or another,” she said.

During phase 1 and 2 of the trial, according to a study submitted by Pfizer, some of the side effects reported were fever, vomiting, muscle pain and injection site redness.

“We are in the early 700s of the people starting phase 3 so that’s really good,” Chertok says.

About a week ago, Chertok got her first shot without any side effects and on election she will get her second and final shot. Since the test is a double blind study, if she's doesn't know if she's getting placebo shots and neither does the person administering the shot.

“What’s important to know is that I was not injected with any form of the virus, no dead virus cultures from COVID-19,” Chertok said.

Unlike regular vaccines, the trial uses an RNA (Ribonucleic acid) training the body to recognize essentially puts DNA instructions into action.

“I have no fears about this, I’d rather have a vaccine instead of getting COVID,” Chertok said.

Trial participants received a $120 gift card and Pfizer will continue following trial participants for two years. If phase 3 goes as planned after the third week in November, Pfizer is hoping to get an emergency use authorization from the FDA.