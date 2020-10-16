LAKE MARY, Fla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has a plan to help the United States emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and to create good-paying jobs in an economy that has been rocked by the coronavirus, Dr. Jill Biden said Friday at a Women for Biden rally.

Jill Biden said her husband, the Democratic nominee, would be president for all Americans if he is elected. She said he has spent his career listening to people and bringing them together.

Biden came to Florida for campaign stops in Lake Mary and St. Petersburg. At the Lake Mary stop, everyone was required to wear a mask and social distance.

With early voting scheduled to begin Monday and the election set for Novembet 3, Biden said the 2020 election is too important to sit out.

“One vote could be the difference between winning a district… one state,” Biden said. “This state could decide this [presidential] race.”

When Biden left Lake Mary, she headed for a Get Out the Vote Drive-In rally in St. Petersburg later Friday.