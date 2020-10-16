MELBOURNE, Fla. — Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne will be closed through October 25 because of coronavirus cases at the school.

Brevard Public Schools announced the decision Friday. It's not known exactly how many staff and/or students tested positive. The district's dashboard shows eight people in quarantine because of related cases. Districtwide, there are 33 people — nine employees and 24 students — with cases.

However, the school district and the Brevard Department of Health said the closure was done to prevent further spread of the virus. The school will undergo deep cleaning and disinfection.

All students going to in-person instruction will be moved online for the time being. All activities are canceled, including Friday night's football game against Palm Bay.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for any student or staff member.

The district will also continue to feed students. Daily meal packets with breakfast and lunch for each student can be picked up in the senior parking lot between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday October 19 through Friday October 23.