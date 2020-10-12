SANFORD, Fla. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Central Florida Monday evening.

The President is set to hold his first campaign rally outside the White House grounds since his coronavirus diagnosis 10 days ago. President Trump had plans to speak at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport October 2, but it was cancelled because of his positive case.

Just weeks ahead of the election, the president is making his presence known in Florida, a key battleground state.

For Monday's presidential visit, police crews manned the airport hangar early today and cars of residents attending the rally were already lining up for the event just after 3 a.m.

Doors open for tonight's event at 4 p.m. It starts at 7 p.m. right behind the Million Air hangar.

Speaking Sunday about his plan to return to the campaign trail today in Central Florida, for the first time since his coronavirus diagnosis, President Trump said he is working hard for Florida.

"This is an election we have to win," President Trump said. "This is the most important election of our lives."

Also, President Trump comes to Florida claiming he's now entirely free of the coronavirus.

"I've been tested totally negative."

But that's not exactly what the president's doctor's said.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement saying Trump was "no longer considered a transmission risk to others." but he didn't say the President tested negative.

President Trump also said he's now immune to the virus.

"I beat this crazy, horrible China virus," he said. "And it also gives you immunity, I mean it does give you immunity."

President Trump is doubling down on his claim of immunity on social media, writing "A total and complete sign off from White House doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it "immune" and can't give it. Very nice to know!"

There's no evidence people who contracted COVID-19 are immune.

Twitter added a warning label to the tweet saying it violated their rules about spreading misleading and possibly harmful information about the virus."