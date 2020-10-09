Disney-Pixar’s Soul is skipping theaters and heading for Disney+, Disney announced Thursday.

The animated film will debut exclusively on the streaming service on December 25.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul which audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Soul, which was scheduled to be released in theaters in November, is the latest Disney film to bypass theaters and head to streaming. Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan premiered on Disney+ on September 4 but for an extra $30 charge. Soul, however, will be available to subscribers at no additional cost.

The film will be released in theaters in international markets where Disney+ isn’t available, Disney said. Dates have not yet been announced.

The recent exodus of major movie releases from the 2020 calendar have presented a challenge for movie theaters. Days after the James Bond film No Time to Die was moved to 2021, Cineworld announced it would temporarily close all of its Regal locations in the U.S., citing the “challenging theatrical landscape.” For now, Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 is still slated to be released in theaters on December 25—the same day Soul hits Disney+.

Soul tells the story of a middle-school band teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx), who gets the chance to play at the best jazz club in town. But an accident causes his soul to be transported to The Great Before, a place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests.

The film also features the voice talents of Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.