OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Poder LatinX , a Hispanic voting advocacy nonprofit, spent Monday registering voters.

“I have the responsibility to make people understand that we need to take action,” Cristal Guzman, the nonprofit’s Osceola lead said.

The organization focused on phone banking after the coronavirus to register more Hispanic voters. They were able to register 30,000 new voters in Florida.

Guzman said she focused on Osceola County where she and a large portion of Central Florida’s Hispanic population lives.

Almost half of the county’s population identifies as Hispanic that’s larger than the state and the national average.

Hispanic voters will make up the second largest voting bloc in the 2020 presidential election.