ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando on Friday seemingly revealed the name of the new coaster coming to Islands of Adventure.

In an update on its website, Universal referred to the new attraction as the "Jurassic World VelociCoaster."

Post was later removed



"Then feel the rush of the hunt as you race through the jungle alongside raptors on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster," the post read.

Universal also included a time frame for when the coaster would debut in the post: "summer 2021."

The post however was changed sometime later, with the bit about the "VelociCoaster" removed.

In 2019, Universal filed a trademark for the word "velocicoaster," leading many fans to wonder if it be the name of Universal's next new ride.

Friday's blip would mark the first time Universal has acknowledged the coaster that's been under construction for some time.

Even when other projects were paused because of the pandemic, Universal kept working on the not-so-secret coaster.