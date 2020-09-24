ORLANDO, Fla. — An East Orlando community is raising money to help pay for their landscaper’s funeral expenses and send him back home to Guatemala.

What You Need To Know Nery Jesus Ramon-Chun died Monday after being found in a pond



He was a well-known landscaper in an East Orlando community



Related: GoFundMe account set up to help send his body home to Guatemala

Orange County investigators say Orange Fire Rescue found Nery Jesus Ramon-Chun in a pond with his lawn equipment Monday.

They tell us he died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

“My heart sank,” said Stoneybrook resident Stephanie Chandrasekaran. “I knew he was just focused on making a better life for himself and hitting his goals and improving his own life.”

His parents want to bury him in Central America so the rest of the family can say goodbye, so Stoneybrook residents created a GoFundMe page to cover those costs.

“I think the relief of knowing that we may have played a small part, a very small part in taking a burden off their shoulders right now,” Chandrasekaran said. “We can’t do some things. We can’t take their pain away but we can take that burden away so they can grieve properly.”

Two Guys Pizza in Bridgewater Marketplace is also giving 10 percent of its sales to the family when customers mention Ramon-Chun.

“We’re always trying to help each other,” said Two Guys Pizza owner and manager Joann Maniscalco. “We’re always giving back that’s what we do there.”​