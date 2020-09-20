KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Sunday marks three years since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a powerful and deadly Category 5 storm.

What You Need To Know It's been three years since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico



Many families fled the island and came to Central Florida



Families reflecting on life after the storm

It claimed nearly 3,000 lives and caused billions of dollars-worth of damage on the island.

Many people who fled Puerto Rico came to Central Florida seeking safety. On Sunday, they reflected on their lives and how the storm altered them.

Families that survived Hurricane Maria and officials gathering outside the Super 8 in Kissimmee.

Pa'lante Por Mas bringing them together on the three-year mark since the storm hit Puerto Rico.

“Families that are here lost everything they came here without nothing they have moved forward in three years and we are celebrating them,” one of the organizers Mildred Wright said.

The Torres family one of the families who rode out the storm in Puerto Rico.

“I lost electricity I was in my room I remember praying because I know that Hurricane was powerful,” Carol Torres said. “I lost everything, I lost everything, but I didn't lose hope.”

After the Hurricane her family came over to Florida with about 50 families staying in Kissimmee hotel thanks to help from local organizations. Some of the families were at Sunday's gathering.

“We were united with a group and other families that lived in the hotel, even the employees in the hotel became a family,” she said.

Eventually Torres's husband was able to find a job and her family was able to get their own apartment.

“I am standing you telling you dreams can come true, we are powerful, and we are great community.”

Like the turnaround and success of the Torres family, organizers are showing how far people come after some devastating series of events three years ago.

“Some of the families have their own businesses so we are here to celebrate with them,” Wright said.​