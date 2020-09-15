WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Mexican Independence Day celebrations Wednesday will change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrations commemorate the day in 1810 when Mexico commenced its war against Spain to become an independent country.

The General Consul for the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando, Juan Sabines Guerrero, said it’s a day Mexicans on both sides of the border celebrate annually.

“We share with the United States family,” Guerrero said. “Twenty-six million live in this country, Mexicans born in the United States.”

Typically, the consul hosts a giant celebration event for everyone to attend, but not this year — because of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Everything will be in social media, not live in the Mexican consulate,” Guerrero said.

Amador Cantu, Taco Norteno owner, said coronavirus will also has hurt Mexican entrepreneurs like himself. He already lost almost 40 percent of his business during the pandemic and will lose even because of the cancellation of the festivities for Mexican Independence Day, which is usually one of his busiest days.

“We make a lot of money working festivals, but this year, it’s not happening,” Cantu said.

He said he will look at new ways to feed customers during the holiday.

“For the first time, we’re providing delivery for Mexican Independence Day,” Cantu said. “We’re giving it the important that it has.”

September 15 and 16 are also independence days for other Latin American countries, such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The Consulate of Mexico in Orlando will host a different type of event, a ribbon cutting at the building for its Financial Advisory Window, at 11 a.m. and the Grito de la Independencia de Mexico, on the occasion of its anniversary, which includes the delivery of the “Othli” and “Distinguished Mexicans” awards, as well as the “Gala de Casa of Mexico,” which this year will be held virtually.