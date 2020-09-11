ORLANDO, Fla. — If you haven't gotten your stimulus payment yet, you have until October 15 to file a claim with the IRS.

What You Need To Know Many of the people who haven't gotten stimulus have very low incomes



IRS has a tool online for people who don't file taxes but are eligible for stimulus payment



Those who are eligible for special tax credits must file a claim

The IRS is sending letters out to an estimated 9 million people with instructions, the agency said this week.

Most of these people typically don't file income tax returns, according to the IRS. Many have very low incomes, based on tax forms and statements that the IRS has on hand. People who fall into this category can file on the IRS website using the non-filers tool, and the IRS says they should do so as soon as possible.

Those who have very low incomes, but also qualify for special tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, they need to file a tax return as soon as possible to get a stimulus payment.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. In addition, people with a child under the age of 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS says the letters should start going out around September 24, and the envelope will have an IRS address. The agency has posted a copy of the letter on the IRS website for those concerned it may be a scam.

If you have any further questions, go to the IRS Coronavirus Tax Relief website.