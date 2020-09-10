ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Saturday, Orange County’s Strike Team will extend its COVID-19 compliance checks to seven days a week.

The move comes just in time for the start of fall sports, and possibly bigger crowds at sports bars on weekends.

What You Need To Know Of 2,000 businesses checked, 93 percent found in compliance with COVID protocols



Bar owners say they hope sports season brings back regular customers



Managers say they are being careful to keep customers safe

So far, strike teams have visited more than 2,000 businesses, and 93 percent were found to be in compliance with proper COVID-19 safety protocols, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Managers at Social House said they have high hopes that the coming weeks will bring more business, with no compliance violations and that fans who cannot watch a football game in person will kick back at the sports bar, located in the Waterford Lakes area in East Orlando.

Chris Bromley, Social House’s assistant kitchen manager, said he hopes the usual crowd comes back when football season kicks off starting Thursday.

“The crowd is pretty diverse,” he said Wednesday. “We have anywhere from college students to an older crowd. But it’s always a great environment here.”

When they do, Bromley said the Social House staff is ready to welcome them back in a safe environment.

“[We’re] Making sure everything is sanitized throughout the shift, wiping down the tables constantly, making sure that everybody is spaced out the right way, about 6 feet apart,” he said.

In Winter Park, Washburn Imports and the Imperial Bar owner John Washburn is hopeful.

“You know, the [COVID positivity] rates are dropping, so people are being careful, but they’re also aware that they can get out there and engage, and not be scared,” Washburn said.

The offseason for travelers is usually prime season for locals – and business – he said.

“When the weather changes in Winter Park, it’s awesome,” he said. “So we’re gonna blow it up and have a great time, but be careful. Be careful and blow it up.”

Both he and Bromley say they are 100 percent confident their safety measures will stand up if the Strike Team visits their establishments.

“We definitely make sure we’re on top of our sanitation, and making it a safe place for everybody to come in and have a great time,” Bromley said.

Orange County Strike Teams trying to ensure compliance with COVID protocols will focus on businesses in violation of the following provisions of the county mandates:

Practicing social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart.

Employees and patrons of businesses that require employees and patrons to be within 6 feet must wear a face mask or covering.

Checkout points and staging areas, including storefronts, mark floors or similar actions to maintain a 6-foot distance between patrons and employees.

Posting signage throughout each physical location reminding patrons and employees to observe the social distancing requirements.

Actions taken by the team, according to protcols approved by Orange County leaders, may include any of the following:

A site visit.

A discussion about the nature of the violation(s).

A review of mask compliance, sanitation, business best practices, etc.

Education to the business about the need for the executive order.

Providing materials (posters with public health messaging, personal protective equipment [PPE], etc.) to the business.

Jeff Allen and Rebecca Turco of Spectrum News 13 contributed to this report.