The Central Florida Urban League, the NBA, and the city of Sanford are providing COVID-19 testing in Seminole County.

What You Need To Know Drive-thru site was set up Saturday morning at Dr. Velma H. Williams Westside Community Center



NBA supplied tests for the site



Tests are salvia-based

Sanford city commissioner Kerry S Wiggins Sr. and Glenton Gilzean Jr. with Central Florida Urban League said they encouraged everyone to get tested – especially people in the African American Community.

“We are saying hey let's bring it closer to the community,” Gilzean said.

They wanted to make it easier for those who many not have transportation to get to sites like the Orange County Convention Center, and NBA is helping with the effort.

“We are fortunate the NBA bubble is here in Orlando, and have an opportunity to work directly with them,” Gilzean said.

“The objective here is our community has access to find out where they are, where they stand, and can be safe and take care of their families.”

“Bring awareness to the community for COVID-19 testing and also assist of slowing the spread of COVID-19 testing.”

