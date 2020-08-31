LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has discontinued its one-way aisles in some locations, the grocery chain announced Sunday.

Only stores not currently under local ordinance will be affected, Publix indicated.

Publix implemented one-way aisles earlier this year as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, Publix officials said they hoped to help customers "understand and practice social distancing, and over time, wet have adopted it into our routines."

Announcements, signage, and visual floor markers will continue to serve as a friendly reminder to follow safe practices, Publix said.