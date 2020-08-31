SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — A staff member at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumter County has died from COVID-19.

What You Need To Know First staff member at FCC Coleman has died at of coronavirus



Inspector General's office reviewing whether prison officials complied with policies



RELATED: Feds Inspect Coleman Prison Following 2nd Coronavirus Inmate Death

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirmed that information to Spectrum News 13 on Monday, but declined to provide additional information. According to the BOP website, only one other federal prison staff member has died from COVID-19 in the whole system.

This marks the fourth COVID-19-related death at FCC Coleman. Three inmates have also died. Nineteen staff members have tested positive, according to the BOP website, and 153 inmates have tested positive.

Our Watchdog Team has been investigating health and safety concerns for months now at that facility.

As we reported earlier this month, the Office of the Inspector General is now reviewing whether prison officials complied with federal coronavirus policies. Hundreds of inmates and staff have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began.