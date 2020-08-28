ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizers are pulling the plug on this year's Electric Daisy Carnival, the popular electronic music festival in Orlando.

Insomniac Events' founder Pasquale Rotella posted the news about the postponement on Instagram.

"The extra time to plan is going to allow us to make EDC Orlando the best we've ever had both creatively and logistically," Rotella said.

The electronic music festival was scheduled to take place November 13, 14 and 15 at Tinker Field in Orlando.

Last year, EDC brought in $51 million with a new three-day format.

Insomnia Events is also postponing similar events elsewhere in the country, including EDC Las Vegas.

EDC Orlando is expected to return in 2021.