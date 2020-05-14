ORLANDO, Fla. — Today might be a good day to fly a kite.

Good chance of rain for Friday, Saturday

Central Florida remains positioned between high pressure to the north and a stalled boundary to the south, causing the flow between these two features to keep the east wind around Thursday.

It will be gusty, especially at the coast. Clouds will mix with sun as temperatures peak in the mid 80s for most inland locations, with the coast staying closer to 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will linger into the overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will offer some changes as the stalled front parked over the Florida Keys extending down towards Cuba will start to lift north, spreading soggy weather into South Florida.

Some of these showers will stream up toward the Treasure Coast and south of Interstate 4; areas north of I-4 will find a lesser change of rain. This system will generally shift northeast toward the Bahamas, keeping the steadiest rain away from Central Florida.

It has been flagged with a high potential for tropical development, but that will occur once it shifts east of Florida so it will not be a concern for us other than showers and rough surf.

Although Hurricane Season technically starts on June 1, storms can still form before then . Arthur is the first name on the list for the 2020 season.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will want to use caution if heading out on the water. The coastal waters off Brevard County are under a small-craft advisory.

Water conditions will be poor to hazardous due to the east winds of 15 to 20 knots and seas building to 4 to 6 feet. The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is moderate.