TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge will hear closing arguments Friday in the lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Assocation against the state of Florida.

The hearing began Wednesday and initially was scheduled to conclude Thursday but will reconvene for closing arguments. Circuit Judge Charles Dodson is expected to deliver a ruling next week.

The FEA pressed its case for freezing the state's school reopening order Wednesday, presenting testimony in Leon County Circuit Court, saying the order is a threat to public health. Under the order, all public schools are supposed to reopen for in-classroom instruction by no later than the end of August. Some schools already have students back on campus.

Closing arguments begin at noon Friday.