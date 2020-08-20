ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you're looking for something fun to do outdoors, Spectrum News' Caitlin Wilson shows us a new scavenger hunt experience in today's Florida on a Tankful.

Let’s Roam!

1. Looking for fun, unique things to do outside the house and still social distance? Well look no further than Let’s Roam! A downloadable app that will send you and your family on a scavenger hunt adventure around your city!

2. The app has unique scavenger hunts for over 400 cities worldwide including 2 right here in Florida. You can try their challenges in both Orlando and Tampa.

3. The hunt itself takes you around several miles of the downtown areas of Orlando and Tampa where you will take on challenges and find historical buildings and art sculptures.

4. They also offer other virtual apps that you can try like game night with family or friends. https://www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night

5. For more information on Let’s Roam check out their page, https://www.letsroam.com/.