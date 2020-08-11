PALM BAY, Fla. — Police issued a stern warning Tuesday about people firing guns in a desolate area of Palm Bay known as “The Compound,” as reports of gunfire there have become routine.

"I heard a loud thud," said Alexander Waszkiewicz, who was spending a leisurely Sunday afternoon with his family.

Wife Vanessa and almost 2-year-old daughter Quinn were napping while Alexander was upstairs playing video games.

When he heard the noise, he looked around and assumed the dogs knocked over something downstairs.

"Twenty to 30 minutes later, my wife came up, and she was holding a bullet in her hand," he said. "We were in our stairwell, and we both looked up and there was a hole in our ceiling."

A bullet struck the house just feet away from the baby's room.

"It could have hit anybody at any time," Vanessa Waszkiewicz said.

Alexander went outside to see where it hit the roof, and moments later more gunfire erupted from a distance. He ran back inside, and they called the police.

The family lives right next to the “Compound,” a failed private development that has more than 200 miles of paved roads, many of them in disrepair.

Most local residents ride ATVs and off-road vehicles on trails and rugged terrain, but some people come from out of town and ride motorcycles on the unmarked roads.

‘I don't know if it's because of COVID people are flooding out to the Compound to shoot," Palm Bay police Lt. Mike Smith said.

People have shot guns there for decades, but of late, police have seen an increase. In some areas, shell casings litter the ground, and makeshift targets are set up for practice.

"Likely it's mostly good people out there just target-practicing,” Smith said. “However, the danger is too much and lives are at risk."

Police have put up signs warning people not to shoot on the property.

Violators can face misdemeanor, or even felony, charges.

The Waszkiewicz family are retired military and said they believe people have a right to safely and legally have guns. This situation literally hits too close to home, though.

"We are glad they are taking action to help make us feel safer," Vanessa said.

"It's a home, it's a place we should feel safe," Alexander said.

Police said they have sent the bullet for analysis to see whether the gun, and even the owner, can be identified.