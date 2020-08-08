ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida students are moving onto campus Saturday, with the process is looking more different than ever before due to the ongoing pandemic.

Students moving into on-campus housing must have their move-in appointment completed and a COVID-19 test registration filled out.

The university is asking students to not bring more than two people to help them move in an effort to curb coronavirus infection. Everyone is required to wear face coverings throughout the process.

According to UCF, school officials reduced on-campus housing occupancy by 484 beds. About 7,600 students will live on campus during the fall.

Students will have until August 23 to move in. Classes begin August 24.