ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Orange County Teachers Association has declared an impasse has declared an impasse in negotiations with Orange County Public Schools regarding the district’s plan to reopen schools starting next week.

The OCCTA contends OCPS’s plan threatens the health and lives of its more than 14,000 educators, as well as the students they serve and their families.

What You Need To Know The issue might have to be heard by a special magistrate



Students are scheduled to go back to school online next week



The plan calls for in-classeoom instruction to start in 2 weeks



Teacchers say the plan to restart puts their health and lives at risk

The issue may have to be addressed by a special magistrate.

“We could not reach an agreement with the District after weeks and weeks of bargaining so the union declared impasse," OCCTA said in a statement. "We hope that the District will waive a special magistrate hearing so we can go directly to the school board to resolve these life and death issues. We will continue to attempt to bargain in the meantime, but if you were watching today you can see we are hundreds of miles apart.”

Orange County students are scheduled to begin classes online next week and then some would return to in-classroom in two weeks.